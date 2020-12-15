GAELIC GAMES

Over four thousand male and female players are to be represented by the one union.

Members of both the G-P-A and W-G-P-A voted overwhelmingly in favour last night of merging the two bodies.

They hope to appoint a board of directors with a 50-50 gender balance.

48-hours after playing in the All Ireland final, Iarlaith Daly returns to action tonight.

He’s been named in the Waterford half-forward line for the Bord Gais Energy Munster under-20 semi final with Tipperary.

Throw-in at Fraher Field is at 7.

Elsewhere, Kerry take on Cork in the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

There’s a 7 o’clock start at Austin Stack Park.

SOCCER

Chelsea have the chance to go top of the Premier League this evening.

Frank Lampard’s side make the trip to the English West Midlands to face Wolves from 6.

Lampard is asking his players to show character after the defeat at Everton https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lampard-5.mp3

At 8, Manchester City can close to within three points of the leaders with victory at home to struggling West Brom.

Tributes have been paid for Gerard Houllier, who has died at the age of 73.

The Frenchman guided Liverpool to a cup treble in 2001, and won league titles at Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.

He’s also credited for laying the groundwork for France’s World Cup win in 1998 with his role at their national youth academy.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton and Garry Ringrose are both in contention for Leinster’s European Champions Cup meeting with Northampton.

Sexton was a late withdrawal from the bench for the weekend win away to Montpellier with a dead leg.

Ringrose is on the verge of a comeback from a broken jaw.

DARTS

County Meath teenager Keane Barry is the first Irish player into action at this year’s World Darts Championship.

The Duleek native takes on Canada’s Jeff Smith at Alexandra Palace, with the winner facing Chris Dobey in round 2.

Today’s action will be the only day with a limited number of fans present.

All sporting events in London are being forced back behind closed doors as of Wednesday.