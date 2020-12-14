For the second time in three years Limerick are waking up as All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions.

They beat Waterford by 30 points to 19 in the final at Croke Park yesterday.

The win means Limerick have won the National League, the Munster title and All-Ireland this season.

Manager John Kiely says it was a great response after the disappointment of last year’s semi final defeat to Kilkenny https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnkiely-2.mp3

SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it’ll be easy to get his team ready for Wednesday night’s game against Tottenham.

The Premier League champions are level on points with Spurs being held to a 1-all draw away to Fulham.

Liverpool have more injuries to add to their list of absentees – but Klopp says they can bounce back https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jkpool-1.mp3

Tottenham remain top of the Premier League table on goal difference after a 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Leicester City are back to third after a 3-0 win over Brighton at the King Power Stadium.

James Madison scored twice for the Foxes as well as Jamie Vardy.

Arsenal suffered a fourth home defeat in a row in the league, going down 1-0 to Burnley.

Granit Xhaka was sent off for the home side in the second half.

Southampton beat Sheffield United 3-0 at St Mary’s to move up to fourth in the table.

=

Rangers remain 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The leaders maintained their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a 2-1 win at Dundee United.

Celtic are up to second thanks to a 2-nil win at home to Kilmarnock.

=

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea will find out their Champions League last-16 opponents this morning.

All three won their respective groups, putting them among the top seeds.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and Rangers will all be in the draw for the last 32 of the Europa League

=====

RUGBY

Munster beat Harlequins 21-7 at Thomond Park in their opening game of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Gavin Coombes scored a try for the home side on his European debut.

Connacht were beaten 26 points to 22 by Racing (pr: Ra-seen) 92 in Paris.

=

The draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup takes place in Paris at 11.30 this morning.

Ireland will be in band two alongside France, Australia and Japan.

Eight of the 20 teams are not yet known, as they’ll come through qualifiers.

=====

SNOOKER

England’s Mark Selby beat Ronnie O’Sullivan 9 frames to 3 in the final of the Scottish Open yesterday.

RACING

There’s seven races over the jumps at Naas this afternoon with the first going to post at 25-past-12.