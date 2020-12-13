GAELIC GAMES

The 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final takes place at Croke Park this afternoon.

For the first time ever Limerick and Waterford meet in the decider.

It’s also the first time since 2013 that the final is an all Munster affair.

The Treaty are looking to regain the Liam McCarthy Cup after their 2018 success while the Déise are hoping to end their 61 year wait for glory.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at half-past-3.

In the curtain raiser, Antrim take on Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup final at 1-o’clock.

SOCCER

Sheffield United go in search of their first win this Premier League season at lunchtime.

The Blades are away to Southampton and going into the game have just one point from 11 games.

The Saints meanwhile go into the clash sixth in the table.

At a quarter-past-2 title challengers Tottenham are away to Crystal Palace.

The half-past-4 game meanwhile will see Liverpool head to Fulham.

Alisson is poised to return from injury for the champions which would see Cork’s Caoimhin Kelleher’s impressive stint between the posts come to an end.

He’s kept two clean sheets in three games for Jürgen Klopp’s side while stepping in for the Brazilian.

And then the final game of the day is Leicester City against Brighton at the King Power Stadium from a quarter-past-7.

***

Rangers can go 16 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this afternoon, for a couple of hours anyways.

They’re away to Dundee United from 12 midday.

Then at 3-o’clock Neil Lennon’s side, who start the day third, host Kilmarnock.

RUGBY

The last two Irish provinces are in Heineken Champions Cup action today.

At a-quarter-past-3 Connacht have a tough task ahead of them.

They’re away to last season’s beaten finalists Racing 92.

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham and Kieran Marmion all return from injury to start for Andy Friend’s side, as well as Ultan Dillane who was released from the Ireland squad last week.

Then at half-past-5 Munster welcome Harlequins to Thomond Park.

Gavin Coombes and Damian de Allende are set to start on their European debuts.

While academy prop Josh Wycherley will feature in the Champions Cup for the first time if brought in off the bench.

F1

World champion Lewis Hamilton will have to come from third to win the final race of the Formula One season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified on pole position for today’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix yesterday.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas will start second.