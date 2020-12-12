RUGBY

A Cheslin Kolbe try sixteen-minutes from time helped break Ulster hearts last night.

They’d been leading at home to Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup prior to the Springbok crossing the whitewash.

Despite scoring three tries against the French giants, Ulster opened their Pool B campaign with a 29-22 defeat at Kingspan Stadium.

Dan McFarland’s side are away to Gloucester next week.

Leinster open their account this evening.

Jonathan Sexton, James Ryan and Cian Healy are all on the bench for their Pool A game away to Montpellier.

Kick-off in France is at 5.30.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick and Waterford both named their teams last night for tomorrow’s All Ireland hurling final.

Neil Montgomery replaces Jake Dillon in the only change to the Waterford side.

While Aaron Gillane’s been passed fit for Limerick, who are unchanged from their win over Galway.

====

Galway are hoping to win back-to-back All Ireland camogie titles for the first time this evening.

They take on Kilkenny in a repeat of last year’s decider.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 7pm.

SOCCER

Peamount United are hoping to end a disappointing run in Women’s FAI Cup finals this afternoon.

After losing the last two finals to Wexford Youths, they take on Cork City at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon.

Kick-off there is at 3.15.

====

Gary Rogers called time on a 21-year career last night.

The goalkeeper spent the past six seasons at Dundalk where he won four league titles and three FAI Cups.

Rogers also won honours at Sligo Rovers and Drogheda, while earning Ireland call-ups in 2016.

===

A late Angelo Ogbonna goal gave West Ham a 2-1 win away to Leeds last night.

The victory lifted David Moyes’ side to fifth in the Premier League table.

Hostilities resume in the Premier League at lunchtime, with the West Midlands derby meeting of Wolves and Aston Villa.

At 3, Newcastle entertain West Brom.

While Old Trafford hosts the Manchester derby at 5.30, with United going into the game a point ahead of City in the table.

Chelsea can go top of the table at 8 with a win away to Everton.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon that gets underway at 11.30.