SOCCER

Dundalk coach Shane Keegan says they ended their Europa League campaign with a sense of frustration.

A 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium meant the FAI Cup winners finished bottom of Group B on no points.

Jordan Flores and Sean Hoare were on the mark for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Rangers all progressed to the last-32 as group winners.

Spurs were 2-nil winners at home to Antwerp last night.

Leicester beat AEK Athens by the same scoreline at the King Power Stadium.

While Rangers were also 2-nil winners away to Lech Poznan.

They’ll all be seeded for Monday’s draw.

Elsewhere, Celtic picked up a first win at their final attempt, beating Lille 3-2 at Parkhead.

Bhoys manager Neil Lennon is hoping this is a turning point https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lennon-4.mp3

Two sides looking to return to winning ways meet in the Premier League tonight.

Leeds United welcome West Ham United to Elland Road, where kick-off is at 8.

RUGBY

Ulster help get the new Heineken Champions Cup season underway tonight.

Ireland internationals Jacob Stockdale, Rob Herring and Eric O’Sullivan return for the visit of Toulouse to Belfast.

The French side contains the likes of Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium is at 8.

In Pool A this evening, Northampton face Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton is set to miss Leinster’s opener in Montpellier tomorrow with a leg injury.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is 1 over pat through 7 holes of his second round at the DP World Tour Championship.

Victor Perez of France is the man to catch in Dubai on 5 under.

Olivia Mehaffey is 6 over par after round one of the Women’s US Open in Houston, 10 shots behind leader Amy Olson.

RACING

Punchestown hosts a six-race programme over jumps this afternoon with the first off at 12.25.

While an eight-race card on the all weather at Dundalk gets underway at 4.