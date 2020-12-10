GAA

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea has called for players’ families to be allowed in to Croke Park for Saturday week’s All Ireland senior football final against Dublin.

O’Shea says the mechanism should be there to make it happen.

Dublin GAA Secretary John Costello says he will back the proposed split-season at Congress.

Writing in his annual report, Costello says the inter-county season must be completed before club.

Costello also says authorities shouldn’t revert to knockout championships on a permanent basis.

This year saw the back door closed in football due to the curtailed season.

SOCCER

Italy World Cup legend Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64.

TV channel RAI sport have announced the passing of the former Juventus striker, who won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the 1982 tournament.

Rossi scored 6 goals in that World Cup, including a hat trick against Brazil and the opening goal in the final against West Germany.

The last 16 line up for the Champions League was completed last night.

Sergio Aguero scored on his return to the Manchester City side in a 3-nil win at home to Marseille.

Porto were already guaranteed second place in Group C before a 2-nil win away to Olympiakos.

Caoimhin Kelleher conceded a penalty as Liverpool drew 1-1 away to Midtylland.

Mo Salah netted after just 55 seconds last night to become the Reds’ all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with 22 goals.

Boss Jurgen Klopp says there is no doubting Salah’s talents.

Atalanta took second place in Group D with a 1-nil win away to Ajax (pr: Eye-Ax)

Real Madrid went from potential elimination to securing top spot in Group B.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were 2-nil winners at home to a Borussia Monchengladbach side who’ll join them in the last-16.

Dundalk’s Europa League campaign comes to a close tonight.

They return to the scene of Sunday’s FAI Cup triumph for their final Group B game with Arsenal.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 5.55.

At the same time, Rangers can secure top spot in Group D with victory away to Lech Poznan.

Leicester and Tottenham also need wins to top their respective groups.

Spurs welcome Antwerp to North London,

While Leicester entertain A-E-K Athens.

And Celtic’s disappointing campaign comes to an end at home to Lille.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is the only Irish golfer in action at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The early lead is held on 3 under par by Gavin Green.

RACING

Tramore hosts a seven-race card later.

The first is off at 12.30.