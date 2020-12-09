SOCCER

Manchester United will be playing Europa League football in the new year.

Despite a late rally, they lost 3-2 away to R-B Leipzig in their final Champions League group stage game last night.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the buck stops with him.

Joining Leipzig in the last-16 will be Paris Saint-Germain.

However, their game with Istanbul Basaksehir will need to be completed this evening.

Following accusations of racism levelled against the fourth official in Paris, both sets of players left the pitch.

UEFA have promised a full investigation, and a new officiating team will take charge of the game from the thirteenth minute at 5.55.

Elsewhere, Chelsea completed their successful Group E campaign with a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus won 3-0 at Barcelona.

Both sides were already through.

Tonight, Caoimhin Kelleher’s expected to continue in goal for Liverpool away to Midtylland

Elsewhere, Group C winners Manchester City entertain Marseille.

Filippo Giovagnoli was rewarded with the permanent head coach’s job at Dundalk last night.

The Italian led the club to FAI Cup success last Sunday, and to the Europa League group phase.

Assistants Giuseppe Rossi and Shane Keegan have also signed new deals, while former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton is expected to be installed as director of football.

The Republic of Ireland will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Serbia on March 24th, before Luxembourg visit Dublin 3 days later.

Stephen Kenny’s men and all the other Group A teams will face friendly matches against hosts Qatar.

RUGBY

A group of former internationals are planning to take legal action against rugby union authorities for negligence over brain injuries they’ve suffered.

One of those is the former World Cup winner with England, Steve Thompson, who says he has no recollection of the 2003 tournament.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen returns to action at the Scottish Open today.

He faces Joe O’Connor in the second round.

Fellow Antrim man Jordan Brown is also in second round action today, taking on China’s Yuelong Zhou.