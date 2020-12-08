SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will learn their exact route to Qatar 2022 later today.

Stephen Kenny’s side were drawn in Group A for the World Cup qualifiers, alongside Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

Kenny says the schedule of games will be fair https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/stkenny-2.mp3

A controversial VAR decision helped Southampton move up to fifth in the Premier League last night.

They won 2-1 away to Brighton.

Solly March was adjudged to have fouled Kyle Walker-Peters just inside the box, allowing Danny Ings to convert a late penalty.

Group H in the Champions League comes to a thrilling close tonight, with three sides fighting for two knockout places.

Manchester United need just a point away to R-B Leipzig to seal a last-16 spot.

However, defeat for United – coupled with a Paris Saint-Germain win at home to Istanbul Basakshehir will leave them in the Europa League.

Chelsea are already assured of top spot in Group E ahead of Krasnodar’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

GAELIC GAMES

Seamas ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett is on the verge of a second term in charge of the Laois hurlers.

He was formally proposed by the county’s management committee last night.

Plunkett previously led Laois to Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League during his first four-year spell in charge.

OLYMPICS

The IOC are trimming the number of boxers competing at the 2024 Olympics.

34 fewer boxers will compete in Paris, but there will be a more gender-balanced programme with seven male weight categories and six women’s.

Meanwhile, lightweight rowing has been given a stay of execution through 2024.

The IOC say they’ll make a decision on overseas visitor numbers for Tokyo 2020 in the spring.

However, athletes will not have to isolate for fourteen days upon their arrival in Japan next year.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen beat Jimmy White 4-1 last night to reach the second round of the Scottish Open.

This afternoon, Ken Doherty faces Chang Bingyu of China.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown this afternoon.

The first is off at 12.25.