Dundalk claimed a 12th FAI Cup title thanks to a 4-2 win over Shamrock Rovers after extra time at the Aviva Stadium.

David McMillan scored a hat-trick for the Lilywhites to end Rovers hopes of a domestic double.

McMillan says it makes up for the disappointment of missing out on the league title https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dundalk-6.mp3

Tottenham are top of the Premier League table on goal difference following a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the North London derby

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane scored the goals for Spurs

Champions Liverpool beat Wolves 4-0 at Anfield to move back up to second place.

Caoimhin Kelleher made his first Premier League start for Liverpool – Mo Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip were all on target.

Leicester are fourth after a late goal from Jamie Vardy goal saw them beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

And Crystal Palace won 5-1 away to 10-man West Brom.

Tonight, Brighton host Southampton from 8-o’clock.

=

Rangers are 13 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as pressure continues to mount on Neil Lennon.

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw at home to St. Johnstone while Steven Gerrard’s side won 4-0 away to Ross County.

=

The Republic of Ireland will find out their opponents for the World Cup qualifiers this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side will be in pot 3 for the draw, which gets underway at 5.00

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Dublin will contest this year’s All Ireland Senior Football Final in two weeks’ time three years on from their last meeting in a final.

Cillian O’Connor scored 4-9 for Mayo in their 5-20 to 3-13 semi-final win over Tipperary at Croke Park.

Mayo manager James Horan believes they can improve for the final https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mayo-1.mp3

Meanwhile, Cork beat Galway by 2-17 to 13 points at Croke Park in the All-Ireand Ladies Football Championship semi-final.

The game was moved from Parnell Park to Croke Park at short notice due to an unplayable pitch at the Donnycarney venue,

Cork will face Dublin in the final in two weeks time.

=====

RUGBY

England won the inaugral Autumn Nations Cup yesterday after a dramatic 22-19 win over France at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’ side scored a late try to send the game to extra-time before Owen Farrell kicked the winning penalty in sudden-death extra time.

=====

SNOOKER

Neil Robertson held his nerve in the deciding frame to beat Judd Trump by 10 frames to 9 in the final of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.

=====

Formula One

A late puncture saw George Russell fail to pick up his first win in Formula 1 yesterday.

He was deputising for Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the Sakhir Grand Prix after the world champion tested positive for coronavirus.

Russell recovered to finish ninth and pick up the maiden points of his F1 career.

The race was won by Racing Point’s Sergio Perez.