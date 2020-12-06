GAELIC GAMES

The line up for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final will be decided this afternoon.

Mayo and Tipperary meet in the last four at Croke Park and the winner will face Dublin in two weeks’ time.

The Premier are looking to book their place in the decider for the first time in 100 years.

James Horan’s side meanwhile were last in the final in 2017.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea is not expecting an easy afternoon https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AOS-1.mp3

Throw in at HQ is at half-past-3.

Cork face Galway at half-past -1 in Parnell Park in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final.

The Tribeswomen are looking to get back into the final after losing to Dublin last year while the Rebelettes were in the showpiece back in 2018.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers take on Dundalk in the Extra-dot-i-e FAI Cup Final this evening, in a repeat of last year’s final.

Reigning champions Rovers are looking to complete a domestic double, unbeaten.

A win for the Lilywhites meanwhile would mark their second title in three years.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 20-to-7.

***

West Brom host Crystal Palace in the first Premier League game of the day with kick-off at The Hawthorns at 12-midday.

At a quarter-past-2 Leicester City will look to get back to winning ways after their surprise loss to Fulham on Monday night when they go to Bramall Lane to face bottom side Sheffield United.

At half-past-4 the first north London derby of the season takes place.

Table toppers Tottenham host Arsenal.

Then at a-quarter-past-7 champions Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield.

2,000 fans will be at the ground – the first time spectators will have seen the Reds since winning the title last season.

***

Neil Lennon really needs a win in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Celtic take on St. Johnstone at Parkhead from 3-o’clock.

Their last victory in any competition was four weeks ago.

Meanwhile, leaders Rangers are away to Ross County at lunchtime.

RUGBY

England take on France at 2-o’clock this afternoon at Twickenham in the final of the Autumn Nations Cup.

France won by seven points when the pair met in the Six Nations back in February.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Punchestown this afternoon from 25-to-1.

The Willie Mullins trained Min will go off the favourite in the feature race of the day, the Grade One Steeplechase, at 20-to-2, when the 9-year-old bids to retain his title for a third consecutive year.

There’s also eight races over the jumps at Cork where the first goes to post at a-quarter-to-12