GAELIC GAMES

Cavan stand between Dublin and a sixth straight appearance in an All Ireland football final.

The sides meet at Croke Park this evening in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals.

Throw-in at H-Q is at 5.30.

===

There are two pieces of silverware up for grabs at Kingspan Breffni today.

First up, Armagh meet Cavan in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Final.

The intermediate final is another all-Ulster affair pitting Antrim against Down.

And Parnell Park is the venue for the All Ireland Ladies Junior football final with Fermanagh facing Limerick.

RUGBY

A hat-trick of tries from captain for the night Paul Boyle helped Connacht move second in Conference B of the PRO 14 last night.

Andy Friend’s side picked up a bonus point in a 31-14 win over Benetton at the Sportsground.

===

Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign comes to a close this afternoon.

They take on Scotland in the competition’s third place playoff.

Kick-off at the Aviva is at 2.15.

SOCCER

Everton have the chance to crack the Premier League’s top-4 this lunchtime.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are away to Burnley from 12.30.

At 3, Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad.

Manchester United will hope to put their midweek European disappointment behind them at 5.30 when they go to West Ham.

And old spygate rivals Frank Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa renew acquaintances at 8 when Chelsea host Leeds.

RACING

Nicky Henderson has withdrawn Altior from today’s Tingle Creek at Sandown.

The trainer has opted against risking the ten-year old on soft ground.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Politologue has been installed as favourite for the Grade-1 which goes to post at 2.25.

Here at home, there’s an eight-race card at Navan that gets underway at 11.30.

BOXING

James Tennyson has installed himself as the mandatory challenger for the WBA lightweight title.

The Belfast fighter stopped Josh O’Reilly in the first round of their eliminator bout at Wembley Arena last night.