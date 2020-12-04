SOCCER

A Jordan Flores wonder strike wasn’t enough to prevent Dundalk suffering another Europa League defeat last night.

The Lilywhites conceded three headers in a 3-1 loss away to Molde.

Flores’ consolation effort came five minutes into injury time in Norway.

Dundalk will bring the curtain down on their European campaign next week when Arsenal visit the Aviva Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side maintained their 100 per cent record in Group B with a 4-1 victory at home to Rapid Vienna.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho claimed his side weren’t motivated by the Europa League group phase.

They sealed a last 32 berth despite a 3-3 draw away to LASK.

Rangers also booked their place in the knockout phase by beating Standard Liege 3-2 at Ibrox.

Leicester – already assured of a knockout place – lost 1-nil away to Zorya.

And Celtic went 4-2 down away to AC Milan, but manager Neil Lennon felt the display was a step in the right direction https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/neillennon.mp3

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton will lead the Ireland captain’s run today.

He’s been restored to the side for tomorrow’s Autumn Nations Cup third place playoff with Scotland at Lansdowne Road.

Head coach Andy Farrell yesterday revealed Gary Keegan had been working with the side.

The mental coach has previously worked with the Irish boxing high performance unit and the Dublin footballers.

Connacht host Benetton in a rescheduled PRO 14 fixture at the Sportsground tonight.

It’s a 7.35 kick off.

GAA

Eddie Brennan is back on the hurling sideline with Dublin club Cuala.

The former All Ireland winner with Kilkenny is to coach the Dalkey side under manager John Twomey.

Brennan recently left his role as manager of the Laois senior team.

GOLF

Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin both go into the second round of the South African Open five shots off the lead.

The pair of Ulstermen are level par.

Ruan Korb leads on six under.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first goes to post at 4pm.