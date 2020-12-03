SOCCER

Manchester United had Fred sent off in a 3-1 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Neymar scored twice for the French champions at Old Trafford.

The defeat means United must take a point from next week’s trip to R-B Leipzig to reach the last 16.

Fred had already received a yellow card in the first half and the way he was playing, it can be argued he should have been subbed at the break.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it’s a fair point.

An injury-time goal from Alexander Sorloth saw Leipzig win 4-3 away to Istanbul Basakshehir.

Olivier Giroud scored all four goals as Chelsea secured top spot in Group E with a game to spare.

Frank Lampard’s side were 4-nil winners away to Sevilla.

Republic of Ireland striker James Collins was on the scoresheet for Luton Town last night.

They beat Championship leaders Norwich 3-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Third placed Watford were held to a scoreless draw away to Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest.

Dundalk will hope to take their FAI Cup goalscoring form with them into Europe tonight.

They’re away to Norwegian champions Molde (pr: Mol-deh) in Group B of the Europa League.

Kick off is at 8.

Arsenal are already assured of top spot ahead of the visit of Rapid Vienna to North London.

Celtic’s run of poor form is unlikely to improve tonight.

They’re away to Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Manager Neil Lennon doesn’t believe he’s on the brink of the sack.

Tottenham are in Austria to face LASK from 5.55.

At the same time, Leicester are away to Zorya.

Rangers need only to avoid defeat at home to Standard Liege to book a last 32 place.

===================================================

GAELIC GAMES

Munster GAA have confirmed that their Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship will get underway on Saturday week.

Clare will face Tipperary at Semple Stadium, while Limerick will take on Waterford.

Kerry will play Cork in the Semi Final on Dec 15th at ASP with the final fixed for the 22nd.

Semple Stadium will also host the Minor Hurling semi-final meeting of Limerick and Cork on Saturday week.

The same day sees Waterford face Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The hurling final is set for December 20th.

Senior Hurling news, Shane Fives has shaken off a quad injury and will be fit for Waterford ahead of the All Ireland hurling final against Limerick at Croke Park on Sunday week.

That game will be proceeded by the Meeting of Kerry and Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup final which is live here on Radio Kerry.

===================================================

RUGBY

Andy Farrell names his side later for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup closer with Scotland.

Fit again duo Robbie Henshaw and Jonathan Sexton are both set to return to the starting fifteen.

==================================================

GOLF

Cormac Sharvin is among the early leaders on 2 under par on day one of the South African Open.

====================================================

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel today, with the first going to post at 12.30.