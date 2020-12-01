Formula One

In some breaking news this morning, Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid 19.

The British Mercedes driver, who won an eventful Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday will now miss this weekends Sakir Grand prix which is also set at the Bahrain track.

Formula One have rigorous testing in place, testing everyone on the paddock 3 times a week. In a statement, Mercedes say Lewis is only showing mild symptoms and is otherwise fit and well. They will announce a replacement driver in due course.



Racing

Racing at home today is in Limerick, the going is heavy and the first of a seven-race card goes to post at 12:40.

Cross Channel

Lingfield is heavy, they go at 12;20

Southwell is Good to Soft, 12:30

Newcastle is Standard, 2:10

While Wolverhampton is Standard, they go at 4.



SOCCER

West Ham are up to fifth in the Premier League after a 2-1 win at home to Aston Villa.

The visitors saw Ollie Watkins miss a second half penalty, and the striker had what looked like an injury-time equaliser chalked off by V-A-R.

Earlier, Leicester missed the chance to pull level on points with the Premier League leaders.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lost 2-1 at home to Fulham.

The win moves Fulham out of the bottom three.

Rodgers says his side need to improve defensively if they’re to keep challenging at the right end of the table.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday could be in doubt.

4 of the Newcastle players and one staff member tested positive for COVID 19 last week and the entire squad is now isolating.

It would be the first Premier League game to fall victim to cancellation due to Covid 19 since the games return back in June.

Marine – who play their trade in the eighth tier of English football – have been drawn a dream tie at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham in the FA Cup third round.

The lowest ranked side left in the competition will host Jose Mourinho’s Premier League leaders during the second weekend of January.

Marine manager Neil Young admits it will be biggest game in the clubs history.

Holders Arsenal will be at home to Newcastle.

Liverpool will be away to Aston Villa

Manchester City will host Birmingham.

And Manchester United were drawn at home to Watford.



RUGBY

Both Munster and Ulster have preserved their 100 per cent starts to the PRO14 season.

Munster ran in eight tries in a 52-points to 3 win over Zebre at Thomond Park.

While hooker John Andrew scored a hat-trick of tries as Ulster won 43-14 away to Edinburgh.

