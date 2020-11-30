GAELIC GAMES

A pair of late injuries overshadowed yesterday’s All-Ireland hurling semi final.

Limerick forward Aaron Gillane suffered a shoulder injury during the game and is now a doubt for the All Ireland final against Waterford in 13 days.

Galway’s Joe Canning was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in the closing stages, it’s reported he suffered a concussion and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Limerick were 27 points to 24 winners, setting up an All-Ireland final with Waterford – in a repeat of the Munster final.

Manager John Kiely says he was delighted with how his team ground the game out https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnkiely-1.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is expected to be investigated by the FA over a comment made on soaicl media.

The striker used a racially offensive term in a since-deleted Instagram post, in response to a comment from a supporter following his injury-time winner for United against Southampton yesterday.

His club have stressed that the word was used in an “affectionate manner” and has different connotations in Uruguay, where Cavani is from.

Meanwhile there are two games this evening in the Premier League.

Leicester City can move level on points with Spurs and Liverpool at the top if they get the better of Fulham in the 5,30 kickoff.

At 8pm, West Ham can climb into the top half of the table with victory at home against Aston Villa.

Here at home it was a record breaking night for Dundalk as they set up an FAI Cup final meeting with defending champions Shamrock Rovers.

The Lilywhites were 11-0 winners against Athone Town, the highest ever winning margin in the cup’s history.

They’ll face Shamrock Rovers in the final on Sunday, after they beat Sligo 2-0 in the day’s other semi final.

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has a number of injuries to contend with following yesterday’s disappointing performance against Georgia.

Outhalf Billy Burns played through a groin injury, while Ulster teammate Rob Herring hurt his ribs.

Munster pair Conor Murray and Keith Earls picked up leg and back injuries respectively, while Will Connors had a H-I-A.

However in better news it’s expected Johnny Sexton will be available to face Scotland this Saturday.

Tonight, Munster and Ulster will hope to maintain their 100 percent starts to the season in the PRO 14.

Conference B leaders Munster host Zebre at Thomond Park.

Ulster are away to Edinburgh in a repeat of last season’s semi final.

Both games kick off at 8.15