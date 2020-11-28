GAELIC GAMES

The first of this year’s All Ireland hurling finalists will be decided tonight.

Kilkenny meet Waterford under the lights at Croke Park.

Richie Hogan starts for the Cats after his 1-2 against Galway helped win them the Leinster final.

While Waterford are unchanged from last week’s win over Clare.

Throw-in is at 6.

There’ll be some silverware handed out at Croke Park this afternoon with Fermanagh meeting Louth in the final of the Lory Meagher Cup.

Kingspan Breffni hosts the first of this weekend’s All Ireland Ladies Football semi-finals.

Reigning champions Dublin meet Armagh, with throw-in at 4.30.

It’s semi-finals day in the Camogie Championship, with Cork going up against Kilkenny from 12.30.

At 2.15, Galway face Tipperary.

SOCCER

Late goals from Callum Wilson and Joelinton gave Newcastle a 2-nil win away to Crystal Palace last night.

The three-points saw Steve Bruce’s side crack the top-half of the table.

Today’s lunchtime start sees champions Liverpool away to Brighton

At 3, Manchester City play host to Burnley,

Leeds go to Everton at 5.30.

While strugglers West Brom and Sheffield United collide from 8.

RUGBY

England will look to complete their Autumn Nations Cup campaign with a 100 per cent record.

They take on Wales this afternoon from 4.

Meanwhile, today’s Pro 14 meeting of Connacht and Ospreys is off.

It’s after a member of the Welsh side tested positive for COVID-19.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen’s in second round action at the UK Championship today.

He faces China’s Chang Bingyu.

Meanwhile, Gerard Greene plays John Higgins.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse today, with the first off at 11.30.