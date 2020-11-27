SOCCER

Football legend Diego Maradona has been laid to rest in a private ceremony in Buenos Aires in his native Argentina, after tens of thousands of mourners paid their respects at the Presidential Palace in the capital.

He passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

Dundalk remain without a point in Group B of the Europa League.

Nathan Oduwa missed a penalty and Chris Shields scored one in a 3-1 defeat at home to Rapid Vienna.

Arsenal secured qualification from the group with a 3-nil win at Molde.

Dundalk’s European campaign comes to a close away to the Norwegian side and at home to Arsenal.

Neil Lennon remains adamant he can turn the ship around at Celtic.

They lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague last night.

Celtic are 11 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, but Lennon believes his players can still succeed https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lennon-3.mp3

Elsewhere, an injury-time goal from Jamie Vardy secured a 3-3 draw for Leicester away to Braga and, with it, qualification to the knockout phase.

Rangers are on the verge of a knockout spot after a 2-2 draw with Benfica.

Carlos Vinicius scored twice as Tottenham hammered Ludogorets 4-nil.

Crystal Palace can climb four places to seventh in the Premier League tonight.

Roy Hodgson’s side entertain Newcastle United from 8.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary were given a huge boost ahead of next week’s All Ireland football semi-final with Mayo.

The Sydney Swans have cleared Colin O’Riordan to play in the game at Croke Park.

O’Riordan started last weekend’s historic Munster final win over Cork.

Tony McEntee was last night handed a three-year term with the Sligo footballers.

His last involvement in inter-county football saw the Crossmaglen man work with Stephen Rochford in Mayo.

RUGBY

Billy Burns will start at out-half for Ireland in Sunday’s Nations Cup match with Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first goes to post at 4.