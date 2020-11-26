SOCCER

Argentina has entered three days of mourning for football legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at the age of 60 yesterday.

Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

He also won 2 Serie A titles and a UEFA Cup with Napoli.

The San Paolo stadium in Naples is set to be renamed in his honour.

Pep Guardiola has given a nice tribute to the genius.

Liverpool squandered a chance to book a place in the Champions League last-16 last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten 2-nil by Atalanta at Anfield.

Phil Foden scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City won 1-nil at Olympiakos.

City have a knockout place secured with two games to spare.

Sligo Rovers got the better of a penalty shoot-out to book an Extra-dot-I-E FAI Cup semi-final with Shamrock Rovers.

Liam Buckley’s side beat Derry City 3-1 on penalties after a scoreless 120-minutes at the Showgrounds.

Dundalk have their penultimate chance to pick up some points in the Europa League tonight.

They entertain Rapid Vienna at the Aviva Stadium, where there’ll be an 8pm start.

Arsenal can book a knockout place with a win away to Molde from 5.55.

Elsewhere this evening, Tottenham face Ludogorets,

Leicester can secure a last-32 spot with a win away to Braga.

Under-pressure Celtic boss Neil Lennon takes his side to Sparta Prague.

While Rangers host Benfica.

*********************

GAELIC GAMES

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher were handed a three-year term last night as the new Tyrone football management team.

They take over from Mickey Harte.

Together, Logan and Dooher guided the Tyrone under-21s to All Ireland success in 2015, with many of that side now on the senior panel.

***********************

SNOOKER

Mark Allen’s in first round action at the UK Championship today, taking on Jamie Wilson.

Meanwhile, Ken Doherty goes up against the world number 40, Lu Ning.

***********************

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon, with the first off at 12.25.