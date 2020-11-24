GAELIC GAMES

Louth took the GAA world by surprise last night with the appointment of Mickey Harte as their new football manager.

The three-time All Ireland winning ex-Tyrone boss has been handed a three-year term with the Wee County.

Harte will be assisted by Gavin Devlin, and together they’ll also be in charge of Louth’s under-20’s.

Anthony Cunningham will remain in charge of the Roscommon footballers for the next two years.

He led them to last year’s Connacht title, but suffered a disappointing loss to Mayo in this year’s semi-finals.

Meanwhile, John Sugrue stepped down as Kerry under-20 manager after just a year at the helm.

RUGBY

Munster made it six wins from six in the Pro 14 last night.

A late try from Jean Kleyn secured a bonus point in a 27-13 victory away to Glasgow.

The win moved Munster eleven points clear at the top of Conference B.

SOCCER

Theo Walcott’s first Southampton goal in fifteen years wasn’t enough to secure a victory last night.

The Saints drew 1-1 away to Wolves to stay fifth in the Premier League table.

Burnley moved out of the bottom three with their first win of the season.

Chris Wood’s early goal gave them a 1-nil victory over Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

Chelsea could secure a place in the last-16 of the Champions League this evening with a victory away to Rennes.

Manchester United will have revenge on their minds tonight.

After defeat in Turkey three weeks ago, they play host to Istanbul Basaksehir from 8.

SNOOKER

Fergal O’Brien suffered a first-round exit at the UK Championship last night.

The Dubliner lost 6-1 to John Higgins.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown this afternoon with the first off at 12.30.