GAELIC GAMES

It was a historic day in the All-Ireland senior football championship yesterday, with Cavan and Tipperary ending long waits for provincial success.

Cavan claimed a record 40th Ulster football title, but a first for 23 years.

Mickey Graham’s side denied three-in-a-row-chasing Donegal to reach a first All-Ireland semi final since 1997, with a 1-13 to 12 point win at the Athletic grounds.

It sets up a last four meeting with champions Dublin.

Tipperary also banished a long wait for silverware, becoming Munster champions for the first time since 1935.

David Power’s side were relatively comfortable in their 17 points to 14 win against Cork.

Mayo now stand in their way of a first All Ireland final appearance in 100 years.

Their boss David Power said the result wasn’t a shock to him https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dptipp.mp3

***

SOCCER

The FAI say they are satisfied with the explanation provided by Stephen Kenny around the controversial video shown to players prior to the recent defeat against England.

A supposed motivational video caused controversy, when a member of the camp revealed to media that it was “political” and “anti-English”.

Following an investigation, the association has now said that the matter is “closed”, after accepting Stephen Kenny’s explanation.

Liverpool have rejoined Spurs at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite missing both Mo Salah and Trent Alexander Arnold among others, Jurgen Klopp’s side were emphatic 3-0 winners against high-flying Leicester last night.

In doing so they set a new club record for 64 games unbeaten at Anfield.

Goal difference is all the separates them from leaders Spurs.

This evening Burnley host Crystal Palace at half-past-5.

And at 8-o’clock tonight Wolves welcome Southampton to Molineux.

===

===

RUGBY

Leinster’s perfect start to the season continued yesterday.

The defending PRO 14 champions made it seven bonus point wins from seven, as they saw off the Cardiff Blues 40-5 at the RDS last night.

Ulster have also maintained their 100 percent record, Dan McFarland’s side edging past the Scarlets 26 points to 24 in Belfast.

And Connacht got back to winning ways with a bonus point 47-12 win against Zebre in Italy.

Munster will hope to complete the weekend clean sweep for the Irish sides tonight.

However, they face a tough challenge away to the Glasgow Warriors at 8.15.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Dundalk this afternoon where the first goes to post at a-quarter-to-2.