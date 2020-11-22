GAELIC GAMES

Munster will have new Senior Football Champions for the first time in eight years this afternoon.

Cork and Tipperary meet in the final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh from half-past-1.

The Rebels last won the title back in 2012 while The Premier have not enjoyed provincial success in 85 years.

Ronan McCarthy’s side will be without defender Seán Powter, who was man of the match in their shock semi-final win over Kerry, after he picked up a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere, Donegal will look to win their third successive Ulster Senior Football title when they take on Cavan at the Athletic Grounds.

The game is a repeat of last year’s decider which Declan Bonner’s side won by five points.

Throw-in is at 4-o’clock.

SOCCER

Fulham entertain Everton at 12-o’clock this afternoon in the first Premier League game of the day.

A win for the Toffees would see them go 5th in the table while going into the game the hosts are hovering above the relegation zone.

At 2-o’clock, bottom side Sheffield United welcome West Ham to Bramall Lane.

At half-past-4, it’s Leeds and Arsenal at Elland Road.

And at a quarter-past-7 there’s a massive clash at Anfield.

Champions Liverpool host title challengers Leicester City and their former manager Brendan Rogers.

Speaking ahead of the game, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp says he’s expecting a tough task from the Foxes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jklopp-4.mp3

***

In the Scottish Premiership Rangers can extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points with a win over Aberdeen at lunchtime.

RUGBY

Connacht are away to Zebre in the Guinness PRO14 this afternoon.

Kerry’s Ultan Dillane will make his 100th appearance for Andy Friend’s side when they kick-off in Italy at half-past-2.

At a-quarter-past-5 Leinster will look to maintain their 100% record so far this season when they host Cardiff Blues.

Ross Molony, Ryan Baird and Josh Murphy come into Leo Cullen’s side for the tie.

And Ulster entertain the Scarlets from 25-to-8 tonight.

***

Scotland host France from a-quarter-past-3 this afternoon in the Autumn Nations Cup.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell will tee off from 4-under-par in the final round of the RSM Classic in Georgia today.

Shane Lowry is a shot back on 3-under while the lead is held by American Robert Streb who has a three stroke advantage over the chasing pack on 17-under-par.

***

Jonathan Caldwell is 3-under-par, 13 shots off the lead, ahead of the final day of the Joburg Open in Johannesburg.

***

Stephanie Meadow is third on the leaderboard, on 8-under-par, six shots off the lead, as she prepares for her final round of the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida.

Cavan native Leona Maguire will tee off today from 3-over-par.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Navan today with the first going to post at 20-to-12 while the first of eight races at Cork gets underway 15 minutes later.