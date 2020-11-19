SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will be among the third seeds for next month’s World Cup qualifier draw.

Stephen Kenny’s side failed to score for a seventh consecutive game – this time a goalless draw with Bulgaria at Lansdowne Road.

Robbie Brady hit the crossbar and Ronan Curtis missed a glorious opportunity, but it was a frustrating night.

The point did see Ireland avoid dropping into League C of the Nations League.

But Kenny’s charges have now gone more than ten hours of football without a goal.

The manager is backing his players after what’s been a difficult run.

Wales earned promotion to League A with a 3-1 victory at home to ten-man Finland.

Northern Ireland drew 1-all with Romania in Belfast, but were relegated to League C.

Phil Foden scored twice as England finished their League A campaign with a 4-nil win at home to Iceland.

Next year’s Nations League semi-finals will see France play Spain, and Italy take on Belgium.

GOLF

Open champion Shane Lowry makes his debut in the RSM Classic on the US PGA Tour in Georgia today.

At the moment, on the Joburg Open on the European Tour, Cormac Sharvin is 2 under par and Jonathan Caldwell is 1 under par.

The lead is held on 5 under by Wilco Nienaber.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen faces Scott Donaldson in the Northern Ireland Open later.

Allen is the only Irishman left in the field after Patrick Wallace lost 4-1 to John Higgins last night.

HORSE RACING

There is a meeting over jumps this afternoon at Thurles, with the first of seven races off at 12.50.

The big race is the boomerang dot ie Chase, featuring top performers Kemboy, Presenting Percy and Monalee.