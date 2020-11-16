GOLF

World number one Dustin Johnson won his first Masters title by five shots as he finished with a record-breaking score of 20 under par at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy finished in a share of fifth place on 11-under to claim his second-best finish at the tournament – Shane Lowry ended up on 4-under.

Johnson says the Masters is the tournament he’s always wanted to win https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dustinj.mp3

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are now eight games without a win under Stephen Kenny following their 1-nil defeat to Wales in the Nations League.

Jeff Hendrick was sent off in injury time and will be suspended for Wednesday night’s game against Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium.

Kenny believes it’s a game that could have gone either way https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/stkenny-1.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick made it back to back Munster Senior Hurling titles for the first time since 1981.

John Kiely’s side beat Waterford by 25 points to 21 at Semple Stadium to claim a 21st Munster title and place in the All Ireland semi finals.

The Limerick manager was happy with how they closed out the game to get the win https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnkiely.mp3

Mayo are the Connacht Senior Football champions for the first time in five years.

They beat Galway by 14 points to 13 at Pearse Stadium to advance to set up an All Ireland semi final meeting with either Cork or Tipperary.

All Ireland champions Dublin will face Meath in the Leinster final next weekend.

Dessie Farrell’s side beat Laois by 2-23 to 7 points in the semi-finals at Croke Park.

Meath saw off Kildare on a scoreline of 5-9 to 15 points.

Donegal and Cavan will contest the Ulster football final for the second year in a row.

Cavan edged out Down by 1-14 to 1-13 at the Athletic Grounds.

Cork and Galway will meet in the semi-finals of the All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship

Cork beat Cavan 7-9 to 2-6 while Galway got the better of Monaghan by 3-9 to 2-13.

RUGBY

Munster are 8 points clear at the top of Conference B in the Pro14 following their 38-22 win at home to Ospreys.

Gavin Coombes scored a hat-trick of tries for Munster who have won five out of five.

Tonight, Leinster and Ulster will look to maintain their perfect starts to the season.

Leinster host Edinburgh at the RDS from 8.15, Ulster are away to Zebre at 6.00.

Lewis Hamilton secured a seventh Formula One championship with victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton has now equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time title haul after passing the German’s race win record earlier in the season.

TENNIS

World number one Novak Djokovic is in action at the ATP Men’s World Tour Finals in London this afternoon.

He takes on German Diego Schwartzman from 2-o’clcok.

This evening US Open finalist Alexander Zverev faces Russian Daniil Medvedev.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk today where the first goes to post at a-quarter-past-2.