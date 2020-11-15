BOXING

Katie Taylor remains the undisputed world lightweight boxing champion.

The former Olympic gold medallist easily beat Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez by unanimous decision at Wembley Arena last night.

Despite recording her 17th professional win, the Bray fighter told Sky Sports her best is yet to come

GOLF

Dustin Johnson leads the field ahead of the final round of the Masters today.

The world number one has a four-shot cushion on 16-under par, and tees off at half-past two Irish time

Rory McIlroy resumes just before two o’clock from eight-under, while Shane Lowry tees off at ten past one alongside Tiger Woods from five-under-par.

GAELIC GAMES

A place in the All-Ireland semi-final is up for grabs as Galway and Mayo clash in the Connacht football final this afternoon.

There’s a half-one throw-in at Pearse Stadium, where Mayo will look to win their first provincial title since 2015.

Cavan and Down meet at the same time in the second of this year’s Ulster Championship semi-finals at the Athletic Grounds.

Meanwhile, there’s a Leinster Championship semi-final double bill at Croke Park.

Meath and Kildare get their meeting underway at 1 o’clock, before Dublin take on Laois at half-three.

***

Semple Stadium hosts the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final today.

Reigning champions Limerick will face Waterford in the showpiece.

Throw in there is at 4 o’clock.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Cavan and Cork meet in Birr in Group 1 of the T-G-4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship this afternoon.

In Group 2, Galway face Monaghan in a winner takes all clash in Carrick-on-Shannon as they aim to make the last four.

Both of those games throw-in at 1-o’clock.

SOCCER

Stephen Kenny will look for his first win as Republic of Ireland manager this evening.

With just two points from their first four games, the Boys in Green are in Cardiff to take on Wales in the UEFA Nations League from 5 o’clock.

At the same time in Ireland’s group, Bulgaria host Finland.

***

Shelbourne and Longford Town face off in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Relegation Play-off today.

There’s a half-two kick-off at Richmond Park, with the winner set to play in the Premier Division next season.

RUGBY

Conference B leaders Munster host the Ospreys this afternoon in the Guinness PRO14.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at a quarter-to-three.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first goes to post at 5-past-12.