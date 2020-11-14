GOLF

Four players share the lead on nine-under-par after day two of the Masters golf at Augusta.

Americans Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are top of the leaderboard alongside Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer.

Bad light stopped play with a host of players still to complete their second rounds.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell will continue their battle to make the cut this afternoon with Lowry having 8 holes to play and McDowell 10.

Rory McIlroy shot a second round 66 to end the day on three-under.

GAELIC GAMES

Mickey Harte says he’s “disappointed” not to have been given one more year as Tyrone manager.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss’ 18-year reign has come to an end after the Red Hands’ management committee opted not to extend his term.

Harte says he had intended to step down at the end of the current campaign but felt the COVID-19 pandemic hampered their Championship preparations.

===

Galway stand between Kilkenny and a first Leinster hurling title in four years.

The Cats have made four changes from the side given a fright by Dublin in the semi-finals.

Galway draft in Daithi Burke and Niall Burke, and throw-in is at 6.15.

==

There’s also two places up for grabs in the All Ireland hurling quarter finals today.

Wexford meet Clare in round 2 of the qualifiers, while Tipperary take on Cork.

===

Kingspan Breffni is the venue for the first of this weekend’s Ulster football semi-finals.

Donegal take on Armagh, with throw-in at 1.15.

LADIES FOOTBALL

The semi-final line-up in the Ladies Football Senior Championship will near completion today.

The winner of Armagh’s Group 4 meeting with Mayo will progress to a semi-final with Dublin.

Donegal and Waterford are playing for runner-up spot in Group 3.

CAMOGIE

It’s quarter-finals day in the Camogie Championship.

Both games are at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, with Clare taking on Cork, and Waterford facing Tipperary.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton hopes to be fit for next week’s Autumn Nations Cup game with England.

The Ireland captain limped out of the first half of last night’s 32-9 win over Wales with a hamstring issue.

===

Argentina have beaten New Zealand in a rugby test match for the first time ever.

The Pumas were 25-15 winners in their Rugby Championship match this morning.

It’s the All Blacks’ second successive defeat in the competition after they were beaten by Australia last week.

SOCCER

UEFA says it’s still planning to hold next summer’s European Championships in twelve host cities – including Dublin.

It follows reports the governing body’s had talks with the English FA about potentially staging all of the tournament in the UK in June and July.

A spokesperson says it’s too early to say whether fans will be allowed into stadiums, due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.

BOXING

Katie Taylor says she’s fully aware of her opponent’s strength and power ahead of their boxing world title showdown.

Bray’s undisputed lightweight champion takes on Miriam Gutierrez at Wembley Arena later.

Gutierrez is currently unbeaten as a professional fighter.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Punchestown today, with the first off at quarter-to-midday.