SOCCER

A Republic of Ireland player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual is asymptomatic and is understood to be feeling fine.

There are no close contacts and the rest of the squad has tested negative ahead of the friendly international with England at Wembley.

There are further fixtures against Wales and Bulgaria for the Boys in Green after tomorrow.

The English Football Association is looking for a new chairman following Greg Clarke’s resignation over comments described as “archaic” and “deeply offensive”.

Clarke says the words he used to describe black footballers at a House of Commons committee hearing were a “disservice to our game”.

–

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says he doesn’t think the five substitutions allowance will return to top flight football.

The measure was introduced during Project Restart – but then scrapped for the new campaign.

Several Premier League managers have called for five changes to be brought back because of a lack of rest for players during the summer.

Masters says it’s unlikely to happen, but appreciates why some are asking the question.

=

GOLF

Shane Lowry believes the later start to his year’s Masters can work in his favour.

The Offaly golfer will be partnered with amateur Andy Ogletree and defending champion Tiger Woods for the opening two rounds at Augusta.

The tournament was postponed back in April, and gets underway tomorrow instead.

Lowry says the more autumnal conditions will be to his benefit.

Elsewhere, County Down’s Rory McIlroy has been grouped with the world number one Dustin Johnson, and another American, Patrick Cantlay.

Graeme McDowell will play alongside Si Woo Kim and Nate Lashley.

Cork’s James Sugrue plays alongside a man who won his first his first green jacket two years before the Mallow amateur was even born – Jose Maria Olazabal and Andrew Putnam.

Rory McIlroy, who is bidding for a first green jacket, feels his game is coming back to the level it was at during the spring.

=

GAELIC GAMES

Pairc Ui Chaoimh has been chosen as the venue for Sunday week’s Munster senior football final.

Cork will meet Tipperary, with a 1.30pm throw in.

=

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this afternoon.

The first is off at 2.15.