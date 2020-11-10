SOCCER

Dundalk secured European football in the least spectacular fashion possible last night.

They ended the domestic season with a 2-nil defeat at home to Sligo Rovers.

Fourth place for Sligo could end up being good enough for a Europa League spot.

Finn Harps scrambled to safety with a 1-nil win at home to Waterford.

Shelbourne were condemned to the promotion-relegation playoff with Longford Town as they were beaten 2-nil by Shamrock Rovers.

Derry City signed off on the season with a 1-all draw away to bottom side Cork.

While Bohemians were 2-1 winners at St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Roy Keane says Liverpool remain favourites to retain the Premier League title.

The Reds are third in the table, a point behind Leicester City.

Keane is backing Jurgen Klopp’s side to prevail https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/royknowsbest.mp3

Meanwhile, it’s reported that form in training was the reason why Mason Greenwood was left out of the Manchester United squad to face Everton at the weekend.

RUGBY

John Cooney gave Andy Farrell a reminder of his abilities last night.

He was among the tries as Ulster beat Glasgow by 40 points to 15 at Kingspan Stadium, securing a bonus point in the process.

It’s the first time in four years that Ulster have won each of their first five PRO14 games.

James Lowe is expected to be handed his first Ireland cap later today.

Head coach Andy Farrell names his side for Friday’s Autumn Nations Cup visit of Wales to the Aviva Stadium.

Kiwi-born Lowe only became eligible through the residency rule at the start of this month.

Lowe’s Leinster team mates Ronan Kelleher and Jamison Gibson Park are also in contention to start.

GOLF

2017 winner Sergio Garcia will miss this week’s Masters tournament at Augusta.

The Spaniard has tested positive for coronavirus.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

The first goes to post at 12.30.