GAELIC GAMES

Monaghan have set up a winner takes all scenario against Galway in the Ladies Football Group 2.

They edged past Tipperary on a scoreline of 17-points to 2-10 at Parnell Park last evening

The winner of next week’s meeting of Galway and Monaghan will advance to the semi-finals.



SOCCER

For the first time since 1988, Southampton sit top of the English football pyramid.

Goals from Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong saw them beat Newcastle 2-0 at St. Mary’s.

Earlier yesterday, Burnley climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table.

They picked up a point after a goalless draw at Brighton.

===

Longford Town are 90-minutes away from a place in next season’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Goals from Karl Chambers and Aodh Dervin gave them a 2-1 win over Galway in the First Division playoff.

Longford will play the Premier Division’s 9th place side for a place in next season’s top flight.

Racing



Racing at home today comes from Naas, the going is Heavy, Soft to Heavy in places. First goes to post at 12:15.

Cross Channel

Doncaster, Soft, 11:50

Kelso, Good to Soft, 12

Aintree, Good to Soft, 12:25

Wincanton, Goodm 12:40

Chelmsford City, Standard, 4:30



GOLF

American golfer Sam Burns has a two shot lead going into the third round of the Houston Open.

He finished the second session on seven-under-par, with Australia’s Jason Day and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz his closest challengers.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry is five shots off the lead, while Scotland’s Russell Knox is a further two shots back.