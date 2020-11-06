SOCCER

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli cut a frustrated figure after last night’s 4-3 Europa League Group B defeat to Rapid Vienna.

David McMillan scored twice for the Lilywhites, but errors from goalkeeper Aaron McCarey contributed to Dundalk’s defeat.

Giovagnoli benched Gary Rogers, and has defended his rotation policy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FGdundalk.mp3

Arsenal won the other match in that Group – 4-1 against Molde.

Elsewhere, Celtic were hammered by Sparta Prague – 4-1 at Parkhead.

Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur, who won 3-1 away to Ludogorets.

Leicester City saw off Braga 4-0.

And Rangers drew 3-3 away to Benfica.

Southampton can go top of the Premier League tonight with a win over Newcastle United.

Kick off at St Mary’s is at 8.

That match is preceded by the meeting of Brighton and Burnley at the AMEX Stadium from 5.30.

It’s understood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Manchester United is under renewed scrutiny from the club’s hierarchy following a run of poor results.

The Red Devils, who are 15th in the Premier League table, play Everton tomorrow.

Galway United and Longford Town contest the League of Ireland First Division playoff final tonight.

It’s a 7.45 kick off at the UCD Bowl.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell carded 1 under par rounds of 69 on day one of the Houston Open.

Padraig Harrington is 1 over.

Brandt Snedeker leads on 5 under.

HORSE RACING

There’s an 8 race card at the Curragh, which begins at 12.15.

At Dundalk, an 8 race fixture begins at 4.45.