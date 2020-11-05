SOCCER

Pressure is mounting on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side’s 2-1 defeat away to Istanbul Basaksehir in Group H of the Champions League last night.

United are still top of the group, level on 6 points with RB Leipzig, who beat PSG 2-1.

Days after losing to Arsenal, Solskjaer described their defensive mistakes in the game as “unforgivable”.

Chelsea are top of Group E after a 3-0 win at home to 10 man Rennes.

Timo Werner scored two first half penalties to bring his tally for the season to seven goals.

Chelsea also confirmed that summer signing Kai Havertz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shamrock Rovers lifted the SSE Airtricity Premier Division trophy after last night’s scoreless draw with St. Pats.

Peamount United lost their Women’s Champions League qualifier on penalties away to Glasgow City.

It finished 0-0 after extra time.

Dundalk’s Europa League group campaign continues away to Rapid Vienna this evening.

The Lilywhites lost to Molde and Arsenal in their opening group games.

Kick-off in Austria is at 5.55 – Arsenal and Molde meet at the Emirates Stadium from 8pm. Arsenal hope to capitalise on a vein of form after beating Manchester United in the premier league last weekend.

Elsewhere, Celtic host Sparta Prague from 8,

It’s also an 8pm start for Leicester and Braga,

Tottenham are in Bulgaria to face Ludogorets from 5.55.

And Rangers are away to Benfica – that match is also underway at five to six.

Stephen Kenny will name his Republic of Ireland squad today for the upcoming games with England, Wales and Bulgaria.

The Ireland boss will have to plan without David McGoldrick – the Sheffield United striker called time on his international career last night.

He won 14 caps.

====

GOLF

Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell are all in the field for the Houston Open, which starts later today in Texas.

Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin are 1 under par in the first round of the Cyprus Showdown on the European Tour.

The early pace setters are on 4 under par.

====

CYCLING

There are five separate third-category climbs on today’s fifteenth stage of the Vuelta Espana.

Dan Martin begins the day fourth on general classification, and a minute and 42-seconds off race leader Primoz Roglic.

====

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon with the first off at 12.15.