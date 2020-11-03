GAELIC GAMES

Sligo GAA will make a statement this morning, after they reported a number of COVID-19 cases in their panel.

It’s believed there is more than one confirmed cases among the group, with several other players deemed to be close contacts.

The Yeates county are due to face Galway this Saturday in the semi finals of the Connacht senior football championship.

SOCCER

Leicester City are second in the Premier League table this morning.

The 2016 champions have continued their excellent start with a 4-1 win against Leeds.

Youri Tielamans found the net twice, with Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy also on target.

It’s a best ever Premier League start to the season for Leicester, and manager Brendan Rodgers says it was an excellent performance https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leicester-1.mp3

Earlier, Fulham picked up a first win of the season.

Bobby Reid and Ola Aina scored in a 2-nil win at home to West Brom.

The win moves Fulham out of the bottom three.

Liverpool and Manchester City can take a majornstep towards qualification for the Champions League knockout stage tonight.

City welcome Greek side Olympiacos to the Etihad Stadium.

While Liverpool are away to Italy’s Atalanta.

Both teams won their opening two games of the campaign.

RUGBY

Leinster and Ulster both continued their flawless starts to the Pro 14 season last night.

Jimmy O’Brien, Luke McGrath, Scott Penny and Michael Bent all crossed the whitewash in Leinster’s 32-19 bonus point win away to Glasgow.

While Michael Lowry got Ulster’s only try in an 11-7 victory away to Cardiff.

CYCLING

The Vuelta Espana resumes later, and the general classification could be set for a shake-up.

Richard Carapaz holds a ten-second lead over Primoz Roglic going into today’s 33-kilometre time trial.

Dan Martin goes into the thirteenth stage 35-seconds off the lead.

RACING

It was an Irish 1-2 at the Melbourne Cup Down Under overnight.

Joseph O’Brien has trained his second Melbourne Cup champion, with Twilight Payment winning at odds of 25 to 1.

Under Jye McNeil, Twilight Payment produced a frontrunning display to win from Toger Moth – trained by Joseph’s father Aidan – into second.