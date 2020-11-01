GAELIC GAMES

There will be a major casualty in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship this afternoon.

Either Donegal or Tyrone will be knocked out when they meet in the quarter-final of the Ulster Senior Championship.

Conor McKenna will make his championship debut for Mikey Harte’s side.

Former Red Hand player Colm Cavanagh says he believes he will play an important role in how the game goes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gaa-2.mp3

Throw-in at Ballybofey is at half-past-one.

At four o’clock, Derry entertain Armagh in Celtic Park.

In the Connacht Senior Football Championship, Mayo will look to put their relegation to Division Two in the league last week behind them.

They face Leitrim in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada from a quarter-past-1.

In round 1 of the Leinster Senior Football Championship,

Louth and Longford meet in TEG Cusack Park from half-past-1 while at the same time Offaly face Carlow in O’Connor Park and Wexford host Wicklow.

In the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final Tipperary welcome Clare to Semple Stadium for a one o’clock throw-in.

***

Tipperary and Limerick meet at 4-o’clock this afternoon in the semi-final of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The game is a repeat of last years final which the Treaty won comfortably.

The winner will face Waterford in the final after they overcame Cork yesterday.

Noel Dunden of the Tipperary Star looks ahead to the Tipperary games today https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noeld.mp3

Reigning champions Galway take on Offaly at 2 o’clock this afternoon in Pearse Stadium in Group 1 of the Liberty Insurance All Ireland Camogie Championship.

The Tribeswomen will be looking to make it two wins from two while it’s Offaly’s first game after conceding their first due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

SOCCER

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will mark his 100th game as Manchester United manager today.

His side welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in the Premier League at half-past-4.

Arsenal fan Joby Costello https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joby-6.mp3

Before that, Aston Villa host Southampton from 12 and leaders Everton make the trip to St. James’ Park at 2.

And in the final game of the day Tottenham will look to put their midweek European loss behind them when they entertain Brighton at a quarter-past-7.

***

Celtic and Aberdeen meet at half-past-2 this afternoon in the second Scottish Cup semi-final.

The winner will face Hearts in the showpiece after they saw off Hibs after extra-time yesterday.

***

St. Patrick’s Athletic entertain Dundalk at a-quarter-to-6 this evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

A win for the hosts would see them leap-from Derry and go 6th in the table while three points for the visitors would see them stay third.

And at a quarter-to-8 tonight Champions Shamrock Rovers are away to relegation fighting Finn Harps.

RUGBY

Ireland have failed to regain the Guinness Six Nations title.

Andy Farrell’s side have been beaten 35 points to 27 by France in Paris and they needed a six point win to be crowned champions.

Earlier, England beat Italy 34 points to 5 in Rome to win the championship on points difference and Scotland beat Wales 14 points to 10.

Joe Costello of Tralee Rugby Club reviews France v Ireland https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joecostello.mp3

Munster are in Wales this afternoon to face Dragons from 2-oclock in the Guiness PRO14.

Josh Wycherley is set to make his debut for Johann van Graan’s side who are looking to maintain their 100% start to this season.

Elsewhere, Scarlets host Edinburgh from a-quarter-to-7 this evening.

GOLF

Pádraig Harrington will get his final round of the Bermuda Championship underway from 4-under-par today.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain is in a tie for 24th and six shots off the lead that’s held by American Doc Redman.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Naas this afternoon from half-past-12 while the first of seven races at Cork goes to post 10 minutes later.