RUGBY

Nearly nine-months after it began, the curtain comes down on the 2020 Six Nations Championship today.

Should Ireland beat France with a bonus point in Paris tonight, then the Championship is their’s.

Andy Farrell’s side will know exactly what’s required of them by the time they take the field at 8.

England need a bonus point and a large winning margin away to Italy to keep them in contention.

And the day’s action begins with Alun Wyn Jones becoming the most capped international of all time.

He’ll win a 149th cap when Wales entertain Scotland at Parc y Scarlets.

GAELIC GAMES

The All Ireland Hurling Championship roars into gear this afternoon.

Cork play Waterford in the Munster semi-finals, with a 3.30 throw-in at Semple Stadium.

While Croke Park hosts both Leinster semi-finals.

First up, Kilkenny play Dublin from 3.45.

And that’s followed by Wexford’s meeting with Galway.

Elsewhere today, Monaghan play Cavan in the preliminary round of the Ulster football Championship.

While Waterford play Limerick in the Munster quarter-final.

====

Dublin begin their defence of the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship with a Group 3 clash with Donegal.

Last night Armagh started life in Group 4 with a crushing 6-16 to 3-13 win over Tyrone.

In Group 2 this afternoon, Galway face Tipperary.

And Cork take on Wexford in the Camogie Championship.

SOCCER

Wolves went third in the Premier League last night with a 2-nil win at home to Crystal Palace.

At 12.30 today, Sheffield United entertain Manchester City.

Chelsea are away to Burnley from 3

And at 5.30, champions Liverpool entertain West Ham.

====

The FAI Cup quarter-finals get underway this afternoon with the meeting of Athlone Town and Shelbourne.

Bray face Galway United in the SSE Airtricity First Division playoffs

While UCD play Longford.

CYCLING

After a pair of flat stages, the Vuelta Espana returns to the mountains with today’s eleventh stage.

Dan Martin begins the day third on general classification, and 25-seconds down on race leader Primoz Roglic.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington’s four off the lead going into the third round of the Bermuda Championship.

He’ll tee off from 4-under par.

American duo Wyndham Clark and Ryan Armour hold the joint lead on 8-under.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Down Royal this afternoon with the first off at twenty-to-1.