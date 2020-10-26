RUGBY

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the rest of the autumn international schedule.

The IRFU confirmed this morning that the centre will miss Ireland’s Nations Cup games against Wales, England and Georgia next month as well as their final Six Nations game against France at the weekend.

That’s after the 25-year-old suffered a broken jaw against Italy on Saturday.

Billy Holland will make his first appearance of the season tonight as he captains Munster for their PRO14 clash with Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park.

He’s one of nine changes made by Johan van Graan from their win over Edinburgh in Limerick just over two weeks ago.

A win for the home side will see them go top of Conference B.

Kick-off is at a-quarter-past-8.

SOCCER

Leicester City sit fourth in the Premier League table this morning.

The Foxes got back to winning ways last night and beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates.

Jamie Vardy returned from injury and came on to score the only goal of the game.

It’s the sixth time the striker has found the back of the net so far this season.

He was happy to be the difference in the game https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/vardy.mp3

Elsewhere, Wolves and Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw while Southampton beat Everton 2-0 at St. Mary’s.

This evening Brighton host West Ham from half-past-5.

Then at 8-o’clock Tottenham will look to put their capitulation to West Ham last weekend behind them when they face Burnley.

The draw for the first round of this season’s FA Cup takes place this evening at 7-o’clock.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy shot a 6-under-par final round of 66 at the Zozo championship last night.

That left him 15-under for the tournament, inside the top 20 and 8 shots off winner Patrick Cantlay of the United States.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Wexford this afternoon from 12.55 while the first of seven races at Galway goes to post at 20-past-1.