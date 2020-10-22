SOCCER

Fabinho excelled at the heart of Liverpool’s defence last night as the English champions got their Champions League campaign off to a good start.

An own goal in the first-half saw Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam in Group D.

Manchester City began the group stages with a 3-1 win over Porto – but it came at a cost.

Midfielder Fernandinho was forced off injured late in the game after coming on as a substitute.

City boss Pep Guardiola says it doesn’t look good for the Brazilian

Dundalk begin their Europa League group campaign with the visit of Molde to Tallaght Stadium later.

It’s just the third time an Irish team has reached this stage, with Arsenal and Rapid Vienna also in Group B action today.

Kick-off is at five to six.

Elsewhere, Tottenham host Austrian side LASK in their Group J opener. Spurs boss José Mourinho has won the competition twice before with Porto and Manchester United.

Celtic welcome in-form AC Milan to Parkhead in their opening Group H tie, while Ukrainian side Lorya Zuhansk are the visitors to Leicester City in Group G.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his conscience is clear because he feels he’s treated Mesut Ozil fairly.

The midfielder’s expressed his disappointment at being left out of the club’s Premier League and Europa League squads.

He claims the loyalty he’s shown them hasn’t been reciprocated.

Arteta insists Ozil is entitled to his opinion, but the decision was made purely on what’s best for the team.

=

GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon’s senior footballers have been dealt a blow ahead of their Allianz Leagues Division Two clash with Cavan this weekend.

There has been a confirmed positive coronavirus case within Anthony Cunningham’s panel, with a number of other players also self-isolating after being deemed close contacts.

The Rossies have already secured Division One football for next year ahead of Saturday’s match at Kingspan Breffni Park.

=

GOLF

Golf courses nationwide are closed from today under the government’s Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Individual training is allowed but after talks between golf unions and Sport Ireland it has been confirmed golf will not fall under that bracket.

Exemptions are still being sought for driving ranges and practice facilities, with no confirmation yet if they too will close.

Meanwhile, Adam Scott has been forced to pull out of the Zozo Championship in California after contracting Covid-19.

Rory McIlroy plays alongside Phil Mickelson and Webb Simpson today.

While Tiger Woods returns to action alongside Matthew Wolff and Xander Schauffele.