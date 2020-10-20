GAELIC GAMES

The Taoiseach said last night that the All-Ireland Championships will give people something to look forward to.

As the country prepares to enter level-5 restrictions from midnight on Wednesday night, elite sport will continue.

Inter-county GAA, top level rugby, soccer and horse racing will all proceed behind closed doors.

===

SOCCER

A deflected Raul Jiminez strike gave Wolves a 1-nil win away to Leeds in the Premier League last night.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his players did well to wear their opponents down https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wolves-1.mp3

Elsewhere, West Brom and Burnley played out a goalless draw.

++

Dundalk strengthened their grip on third place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

First half goals from Sean Murray and Jordan Flores gave them a 2-1 win at Derry.

Galway and Drogheda play their re-arranged First Division fixture tonight, with kick-off at 7.45.

++

Bruno Fernandes will captain Manchester United for the first time tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without the likes of Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood for their Champions League game away to Paris Saint Germain.

The other game in Group H sees R-B Leipzig entertain Istanbul Basaksehir.

In Group E, Chelsea welcome last season’s Europa League winners Sevilla to Stamford Bridge.

While Rennes play Krasnodar.

===

CYCLING

Sam Bennett gets his second grand tour of the season underway today.

A shortened Vuelta Espana (pr: Vwel-ta Ess-pan-ya) gets underway with a 173-kilometre trek through the Basque country from Irun to Arrate.

Dan Martin heads up the Israel Start-Up Nation challenge, and is the only other Irish rider in the field.

===

RACING

A seven-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon gets underway at 1.20.

While an eight-race programme at Tipperary begins at 1.30.