SOCCER

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is facing a long spell on the sidelines.

The Premier League champions have confirmed the Dutch international needs surgery on his knee after a tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during Saturday’s 2-all draw in the Merseyside derby.

It’s unclear how long the cruciate ligament injury will keep Van Dijk out for.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says the injury throws the title race wide open https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Carragher-1.mp3

Aston Villa are the only side in the Premier League with a 100% record this season.

Ross Barkley scored a late goal to give Villa a 1-0 win away to Leicester.

The win moved Villa up to second place.

Tottenham were stunned by a late comeback from West Ham.

The Hammers scored three times in the last 10 minutes to rescue a 3-3 draw.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t happy with how his team folded https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mourinho-4.mp3

Elsewhere yesterday it finished 1-all between Sheffield United and Fulham, while Crystal Palace against Brighton also drew 1-all.

Tonight, Leeds can go third with a win at home to Wolves – kick off at Elland Road is 8.00

Before that at 5.30, West Brom and Burnley both have a chance to pick up a first league win of the season.

There’s also one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division – Derry City take on Dundalk from 5.45.

Shelbourne beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 at Tolka Park yesterday.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo marked their return to the inter-county season with a 15-point win over Galway at Tuam Stadium, where it finished 3-23 to 17 points.

Donegal beat Tyrone by 2-17 to 2-13 in Ballybofey in the other game in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

In Division 2, Clare saw Fermanagh on a scoreline of 1-11 to 1-9 at Cusack Park and in Newbridge, Kildare beat Cavan by 1-21 to 20 points.

GOLF

Jason Kokrak claimed a two shot win at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

The American finished up on 20 under par – Rory McLroy and Shane Lowry both finished inside the top 30 on 6 under and 5 under respectively.

HORSE RACING

Local racing comes from Gowran Park where the seven-race card gets underway at 2.05.