SOCCER

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland are now third in their Nations League group with two points from four games.

A one-nil defeat in Finland yesterday leaves the Boys in Green needing valuable points away to Wales and home to Bulgaria next month.

It’s the first time in over 30 years that Ireland have gone four competitive games without scoring.

Elsewhere in Ireland’s group Wales struck late to beat Bulgaria one-nil in Sofia.

England fell to a first home defeat in two years last night in their 1-nil loss to Denmark.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire had a night to forget after being sent off within half an hour.

His manager Gareth Southgate says he’ll play his way back to the top

Northern Ireland lost to an only goal in Norway.

=

GAELIC GAMES

It’s being reported this morning that a Wexford senior hurler has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Irish Independent the player is self-isolating, with Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team and players awaiting the results of further tests.

The Model County have a Leinster semi-final against Galway scheduled for Halloween night.

the CCCC last night rejected Fermanagh’s request to postpone their National League game with Clare.

The Erne County have seen ten players contract COVID-19, while seven others were close contacts.

=

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will today be setting out on his latest attempt to win his first tournament since last November.

The Down man is among a star-studded field at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas that also includes Shane Lowry.

World number one Dustin Johnson is not taking part after testing positive for coronavirus this week.

There’s action on the European Tour also – Pádraig Harrington is among those playing at the Scottish Championship.

Gavin Moynihan, Niall Kearney and Jonathan Caldwell are the other Irish involved at the Fairmont St Andrews course.

=

DARTS

The 2020 Premier League reaches its climax tonight with a pair of Anglo-Scottish semi-finals.

First up, Glen Durrant faces Gary Anderson.

Current world champion Peter Wright goes up against Nathan Aspinall.

=

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at The Curragh this afternoon with the first off at one o’clock.

While at Tramore, a seven-race programme gets underway at ten-past-one.