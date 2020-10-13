SOCCER

It’s been confirmed a Republic of Ireland player who tested positive for Covid-19 after Sunday’s draw with Wales before a negative test yesterday returned a positive in the third test last night.

The unnamed player will now miss today’s flight to Helsinki as Stephen Kenny’s side get set to take on Finland in the Nations League tomorrow.

An FAI statement late last night confirmed no other squad members have been deemed close contacts, while no replacements have been called up.

===

Ireland’s under-21’s will look to take another step towards potential European Championship qualification later.

Jim Crawford’s side will face a makeshift Italian team, composed mainly of players from their under-20 squad.

Italy have suffered a series of COVID-19 positives this week.

Kick-off in Pisa is at 4 o’clock Irish time.

===

Cork City’s battle against relegation continues this evening.

The Leesiders are seven-points from outright safety ahead of their re-arranged SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash with Dundalk.

There’s a 7.45 start at Turner’s Cross.

===

The former chairman of Leeds United, Peter Ridsdale admits he doesn’t see 14 Premier League clubs voting for the “Big Picture” plans.

The proposal would give more power to England’s “big six”, while cutting the number of teams in the top-flight and giving more money to sides in the EFL.

Ridsdale doesn’t believe concentrating power around the top clubs will be agreed https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ridsdale.mp3

===

SNOOKER

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan recovered from 2-nil down to win his opening match at the English Open last night.

The Rocket, sporting pink nails to raise awareness for breast cancer, eventually saw off France’s Brian Ochoiski 4-2 in Milton Keynes.

O’Sullivan lost to Irish teenager Aaron Hill at the European Masters in his last outing – Hill lost his first round to Chang Binyu 4-2 yesterday.

Antrim’s Mark Allen progressed with the same scoreline against Mark King.