SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad will turn their attention fully to Wales today.

The sides meet at the Aviva tomorrow in the Nations League.

Seani Maguire and Daryl Horgan linked up with the squad yesterday after Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were forced to withdraw.

====

Bohemians secured European football for the second consecutive season last night.

Two goals from Andre Wright and an audacious Danny Grant effort gave them a 3-nil win at home to troubled Cork.

The Leesiders remain rooted to the foot of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

Waterford will look to take another step towards Europe themselves when they entertain Shelbourne this evening.

GOLF

After the Ireland team’s disappointment in Bratislava on Thursday night, Shane Lowry says he wants to give the country something to cheer.

He goes into the penultimate round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth with a share of the lead.

Lowry jointly tops the leaderboard at Wentworth at 12-under par alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

Padraigh Harrington and Graeme McDowell both begin the day from 1-under.

RUGBY

Ulster and Munster will look to put coronavirus-related dramas of the week behind them this evening

Ulster are away to the Ospreys from 5.15.

While Munster welcome Edinburgh to Thomond Park.

Elsewhere, Garry Ringrose captains Leinster for their trip to Italy to face Benetton.

While Connacht have made the trip to Rodney Parade to play Cardiff.

TENNIS

One woman is walking away from Paris with their first French Open title this afternoon.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin faces the 19-year old Iga Swiatek in this year’s decider at Roland Garros.

Play gets underway at 2.

Novak Djokovic was given a fright before securing a final date with Rafa Nadal.

The top seed needed five sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse this evening with the first off at 25-to-2.

While at Limerick, an eight-race programme begins at ten-to-1.