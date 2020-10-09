SOCCER

Despite a valiant display away from home, the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 dream came to an abrupt end last night.

Alan Browne and Matt Doherty both missed from the spot, as Ireland lost on penalties to Slovakia.

120 minutes had failed to produce a goal in Bratislava, and Browne and Conor Hourihane both missed chances to score.

It means there will be no matches at the Finals in Dublin next year for the Boys in Green.

Manager Stephen Kenny says his players did the nation proud https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SKenny-1.mp3

Slovakia will be away to Northern Ireland for a place in those finals.

Ian Baraclough’s side won away to Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Sarajevo.

Scotland also needed a shootout, beating Israel, to set up a playoff final with Serbia.

Colin Healy takes charge of bottom side Cork City this evening in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

They face Bohemians at Dalymount Park where there’s a 5.45 start.

RUGBY

Munster confirmed last night that their Pro 14 game with Edinburgh will go ahead.

That’s despite a second player at the province testing positive for COVID-19.

That player is asymptomatic, but had already been self-isolating.

GOLF

Shane Lowry goes into the second round of the PGA Championship just a shot off the lead.

He judged yesterday’s conditions at Wentworth beautifully to card a 5 under round of 67.

There’s a three-way tie for the lead, with Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Harding and Adri Arnaus all on 6 under par.

Padraig Harrington begins the day from level par, while Graeme McDowell is 1 over.

TENNIS

It’s men’s semi-finals day at the French Open.

First up, the three-time defending champion Rafael Nadal takes on 12th seed Diego Schwatzman.

After that, fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas stands in the way of Novak Djokovic and a fifth Roland Garros final.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Downpatrick today, with the first off at 1.45.

An eight-race card on the all-weather track at Dundalk gets underway at 5.