SOCCER

Two wins and the Republic of Ireland qualify for Euro 2020 in the summer of 2021 – Covid-19 forced the postponement of this summer’s tournament and Covid has severely disrupted Slovakia’s build up to tonight’s play off semi final game in Bratislava.

Inter Milian defender Milan Skriniar tested positive – midfielder Stanislav Lobotka hasn’t been released by his club Napoli even though he’s returned three negative tests.

But Napoli didn’t want to release him – their squad were placed in quarantine over the weekend after two players and staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also missing due to injury.

Defender Matt Doherty says the Irish players are sharper than they were for the matches with Bulgaria and Finland.

The winners of tonight’s game will face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia Herzegovina next month – those two meet in Sarajevo.

Scotland go into their semi-final at home to Israel without Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong.

Armstrong tested positive for COVID-19, while Tierney and Christie were close contacts.

All those games kick off at 7.45.

=

RUGBY

Andy Farrell is due to name his Ireland squad for their remaining Six Nations games today.

Ireland play Italy at the Aviva Stadium on the 24th of this month, before a Halloween date with France in Paris.

Ulster will carry out another round of coronavirus tests today with one senior player and one academy player self-isolating having tested positive for COVID-19.

=

GOLF

Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell are in the field for the BMW PGA Championship, which is now underway at Wentworth.

Harrington has just teed off, McDowell is out at 8.15 and Lowry begins his round at 12.15.

=

TENNIS

It’s women’s semi-finals day at the French Open.

First up, Polish teenager Iga Swiatek faces Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska.

That’s followed by the meeting of fourth seed Sofia Kenin and seventh seed Petra Kvitova.

=

HORSE RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon with the first off at 2.15.