SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad flew out to Slovakia yesterday but had to leave a few people behind.

Three members of the backroom team didn’t make the trip after one individual tested positive for COVID-19, while two others were deemed close contacts.

None of the playing squad or coaching staff have tested positive.

Stephen Kenny’s squad will train at the match venue in Bratislava this evening ahead of tomorrow night’s game.

Midfielder Josh Cullen, who recently signed for Anderlecht, has been called up to replace the injured Harry Arter.

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane is optimistic about the outcome.

The FAI have announced that all adult amateur and underage football matches have been put on hold with the exception of elite football in line with Level 3 COVID regulations.

Former Ireland international Chris Hughton is the new manager of Nottingham Forest.

The former Brighton, Newcastle and Norwich boss takes over from Sabri Lamouchi, who was sacked yesterday.

Forest, who just missed out on the playoffs last season, have started the new campaign with four straight defeats.

=

RUGBY

Munster’s Pro 14 match with Edinburgh this weekend will not be subject to a forfeit, if it doesn’t proceed.

A Munster squad player has tested positive for COVID 19 and the situation is being monitored.

=

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal remains on course for a 13th French Open tennis title.

The Spaniard’s into the semi-finals after a straight-sets win over Jannik Sinner.

The semi-final line-ups at Roland Garros will be completed today.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Pablo Carreno Busta.

First up, women’s seventh seed Petra Kvitova plays Laura Siegemund.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin faces fellow American Danielle Collins.

And then men’s fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Russia’s Andrey Rublev.

=

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Navan this afternoon with the first off at 2.05.

While the first of eight races at Galway gets underway at 1.55.