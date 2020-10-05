Sporting fixtures across the country could be put on hold if the government decides to act on a recommendation from NPHET to place the entire country at Level 5, the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions

The All-Ireland football and hurling championships are scheduled to start later this month, while the Republic of Ireland are due to face Wales at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday in the Nations League.

The League of Ireland and Pro14 would also be frozen, unless an exemption is brought in for elite level sport.





=

Champions Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season, going down 7-2 away to Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick for Villa who have won their opening three games of the new campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows he won’t have long to work with his players before the Merseyside derby against Everton in two weeks because of the international break https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/klopp-25.mp3

Manchester United suffered their joint-worst home defeat in Premier League history after Tottenham beat them 6-1 at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min scored two each for Spurs – Anthony Martial was sent off for United in the first half.

United are expected to bring in a few new players before the transfer deadline closes at 11.00 tonight.

Arsenal are up to fourth in the table thanks to a 2-1 win at home to Sheffield United, who are yet to pick up a point this season.

West Ham put an end to Leicester’s winning start to the season – the Hammers won 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Fulham remain bottom following a 1-nil defeat away to Wolves, while Southampton were 2-nil winners at home to West Brom

=

The Republic of Ireland squad will train today ahead of Thursday’s crunch Euro 2020 play-off tie against Slovakia.

Stephen Kenny has called up Nottingham Forest defender Cyrus Christie and Burnley centre-back Kevin Long to his squad for the match in Bratislava.

Christie replaces Everton captain Seamus Coleman who withdrew from the squad on Sunday afternoon with a hamstring injury.

=====

BOXING

Katie Taylor’s fight with Miriam Gutierrez has been confirmed for the 14th of November at the Matchroom Fight Camp.

The Bray boxer will take top billing on a world title triple-header in Essex.

Gutierrez has won all 13 of her pro fights.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic aims to continue his impressive run at the French Open tennis today.

The world number one is yet to drop a set as he looks to reach the last eight with victory against 15th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Before that, women’s seventh seed Petra Kvitova takes on China’s Zhang Shuai for a place in the quarter-finals