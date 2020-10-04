SOCCER

Leicester City and West Ham meet at lunchtime in the Premier League, both coming off the back of massive wins last week.

The Foxes were 5-2 winners over Man City while West Ham shocked Wolves with a 4-0 hammering.





Irons manager David Moyes is not expected to be at the King Power Stadium after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

Leicester have three wins from three so far this season however manager Brendan Rogers isn't getting carried away with their impressive form

Also at 12 o’clock, Southampton face West Brom at St. Mary’s.

At 2 Wolves entertain Fulham while Arsenal welcome Sheffield United to the Emirates.

Then at half-past-4 José Mourinho is back at Old Trafford as Tottenham take on Manchester United.

This evening, Aston Villa host Liverpool at a quarter-past-7.

The Reds will be without new signing Thiago and Sadio Mane who both tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week.

***

In the Scottish Premiership Celtic are away to St. Johnstone from 12-o’clock while leaders Rangers host Ross County at 3-o’clock.

***

Here at home, Dundalk return to domestic action after their Europa League heroics during the week.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side welcome Finn Harps to Oriel Park at 5-o’clock this evening.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington will get his final round of the Scottish Open underway from 3-under-par just before half-past-10 this morning.

The Dubliner is six shots off the lead that’s held by England’s Robert Rock.

***

Leona Maguire will get her final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in New Jersey underway from 3-under-par later on.

The Cavan native is 12 shots off leader Mel Reid of England who has a one stroke lead over the chasing pack.

Stephanie Meadow meanwhile will tee off from 1-under par.

RACING

The John Gosden trained Enable will aim to make history today.

She’ll bid for an unprecedented hat-trick of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victories in Paris this afternoon.

As things stand, a field of 14 will line up in the French capital including Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius.

***

Here at home, there’s a seven race card at Tipperary from 1-o’clock while the first of seven races at Killarney goes to post at 5-to-2.

TENNIS

Women’s top seed Simona Halep is in fourth round action at the French Open this morning against Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

While in the men’s draw Rafael Nadal takes on American Sebastian Korda as he continues his quest to win his 13th title at Roland Garros.