SOCCER

Jack Byrne gave Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny a timely reminder of his talents last night.

The midfielder scored one and set up another in Shamrock Rovers’ 4-nil demolition of Sligo Rovers.





The win moved the Hoops 11-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Elsewhere, a pair of Conor Clifford penalties gave Derry a 2-nil win at home to Waterford.

This evening, Bohemians make the short trip to Shelbourne

While Cork City host St. Pat’s.

====

Bray returned to the top of the First Division last night with a 3-1 win at UCD

Previous leaders Drogheda were surprisingly beaten 2-nil at home by Athlone.

This evening, Cobh take on Cabinteely, and Longford face Galway.

====

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has contracted COVID-19.

The Senegal international must now isolate after becoming the second player at the club to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Both he and Thiago will miss tomorrow’s game at Aston Villa.

====

There’s a London derby to kick-start the day’s Premier League action with Crystal Palace hosting Chelsea.

At 3, Everton welcome Brighton to Goodison.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised his Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa to the hilt ahead of the sides’ game at Elland Road.

And at 8, Newcastle play Burnley.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton limped out of the first half of Leinster’s Pro 14 season opener with a calf issue.

A pair of James Lowe tries helped the champions start the season with a 35-points to 5 win over the Dragons.

Andrew Porter, Max Deegan and Ciaran Frawley also picked up knocks.

Ulster ran in five tries of their own in a 35-24 win over Benetton at Kingspan Stadium.

Munster begin their season away to the Scarlets from 3.

While at 5.15, Connacht take on Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground.

TENNIS

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic is in French Open third round action today, taking on Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia.

Meanwhile, Canada’s 18-year old sensation Leylah Annie Fernandez goes up against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

RACING

The grade-2 PWC Champion Steeplechase is the feature of an eight-race card at Gowran Park today.

While at Tipperary, the first of eight races is off at 12.45.