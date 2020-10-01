GAA

Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly has announced his retirement from inter county football.

The St. Vincents clubman released a statement last night to confirm he was stepping away, 13 years after making his debut for the Dubs.





The 33-year-old will be remembered as one of the most talented footballers of his generation.

Connolly won six All Ireland titles, 10 Leinster titles, four National Leagues and two All Stars in his time in the blue jersey.

He spent the summer of 2018 in Boston but made a surprise return to the panel last summer before coming off the bench to help the Dubs beat Kerry in the All Ireland final replay win, which secured the five-in-a-row.

SOCCER

It’s a huge night for Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium

The Lilywhites face K-I of the Faroe Islands in the playoff round of the Europa League.

A win would see Dundalk progress to the group stage for the second time in five seasons and secure 3 million euro.

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli says the long term plan for the club is more important than any windfall.

Elsewhere in the playoff round, Tottenham are at home to Maccabi Haifa.

Celtic are away to FK Sarajevo and Rangers host Galatasaray.

Dominic Calvert Lewin scored his second hat trick of the season to give Everton a 4-1 win at home to West Ham in the Carabao Cup last night.

Raheem Sterling scored twice as holders Manchester City also won 3-nil away to Burnley.

Manchester United won 3-nil at Brighton – Juan Mata was on target for United.

And Newcastle United beat Newport County on penalties.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made after tonight’s meeting of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Brentford entertain Fulham and Aston Villa host Stoke.

At 4pm today, the draw will also be made for the Group stage of the Champions League.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell are in the field for the Scottish Open, which is underway in North Berwick.

Harrington tees off just before 8.20 – McDowell goes out just after 12.15.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is looking to book his place in the French Open third round today.

The top seed takes on Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis.

First up on the Philippe-Chatrier Court, women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova faces former Roland Garros champ Jelena Ostapenko.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel today with the first off at 1.

An eight race programme at Fairyhouse is underway at 2.15.