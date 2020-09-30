SOCCER

Tottenham Hotspur are into the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties last night.

Mason Mount missed the decisive spot kick at the new White Hart Lane.

The match had finished 1-1 in the normal time.

Eric Dier needed to take a toilet break due to apparent dehydration.

Mourinho says Dier’s call of nature was down to Tottenham’s punishing fixture schedule.

There are four more fourth round ties tonight.

League Two Newport County entertain Newcastle United from 5.30.

Manchester City, who have completed the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica, face Burnley at Turf Moor from 7.

And there are two matches which kick off at 7.45.

Brighton welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium for the second time this week.

And Everton play West Ham at Goodison Park.

A late goal from Ryan de Vries gave Sligo Rovers a 1-nil win at home to Derry City last night.

The three points lifts Sligo above Dundalk into fourth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss Sunday’s Premier League game away to Aston Villa.

The midfielder is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

=

RUGBY

South Africa Rugby say they will accelerate talks with the PRO 14’s organisers regarding their representation.

A special meeting of the South African Rugby Union voted to include Super Rugby quartet the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks in an expanded competition.

The Cheetahs say they’re reviewing their options having played in the Pro 14 for three seasons.

=

TENNIS

Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a scare in the French Open first round in Paris yesterday.

The fifth seed came from two sets to love down to beat Jaume Munar in five.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is in second round action against Mackenzie McDonald today.

Women’s top seed Simon Halep goes up against Romanian compatriot Irina Camelia Begu.

And Serena Williams’ quest to equal Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record continues against Tsvetana Pironkova.

=

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown today, with the first off at 1.50.