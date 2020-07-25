RACING

There will be just three entries for today’s feature race at Ascot – the King George-the-sixth and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Anthony Van Dyck was declared a non-runner yesterday.

That means Enable – ridden by Frankie Dettori – will have just two other horses standing in the way of a third victory in the race.

Aidan O’Brien saddles one of those – the Ryan Moore mount, Japan.

The big race is off at 25-to-4 and is the feature of a nine-race card at Ascot today.

==

Here at home, an eight-race card at Gowran Park gets underway at 1.20.

While at Tramore, the first of a seven-race card goes to post at twenty-to-5.

ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean became just the second woman in 26-years to set an Irish record in the 800-metres last night.

The Portaferry athlete knocked over a second off Rose-Anne Galligan’s previous best.

Mageean put in a blistering performance to claim victory in Bern.

GOLF

Jonathan Caldwell will go into tomorrow’s final round of the British Masters six shots off the lead.

The Bangor golfer carded a 67 today to go into the clubhouse on 10-under par.

Paul Dunne will begin the final day from 3-under.

But Italy’s Renato Paratore remains the man to catch on 16-under.

SOCCER

Kylian Mbappé has emerged as a major doubt for P-S-G’s Champions League quarter-final with Atalanta.

The forward limped out of last night’s French Cup final win for his side over Saint Etienne.

Mbappé left the Stade de France on crutches following a red card tackle from Loic Perrin.