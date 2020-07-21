SOCCER

The FAI are asking Republic of Ireland fans to wear green today as the funeral takes place in the North East of England for the nation’s most successful manager, Jack Charlton.

Jack passed away last Friday week at the age of 85.

Almost 20 thousand fans have signed the FAI’s virtual book of condolences and the Association are in talks with Jack’s family over a fitting memorial and tribute once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent report that League of Ireland Premier Division clubs have written to the FAI to ask them to send the proposal for an All-Ireland League to UEFA so that the European governing body can ratify it.

If UEFA signed off on the proposal, it would still require support from the Irish Football Association north of the border.

Wolves know a win over Chelsea on Sunday will secure European football for a second season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side occupy sixth place in the Premier League this morning following a 2-nil win over Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United’s European ambitions bit the dust with a 1-nil defeat at home to Everton.

And Brighton manager Graham Potter says he’s pleased with his side’s approach since the restart.

A scoreless draw with Newcastle ensured their Premier League survival.

Wolves are still in Europa League contention, and their manager Santo says they keep progressing https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/nuno-1.mp3

Watford will learn if their sacking of Nigel Pearson is a masterstroke or disaster this evening.

Should they beat Manchester City at Vicarage Road, they will all-but secure their safety.

Kick-off in that one is at 6.

Aston Villa start tonight three points adrift of Watford, and of survival, and they welcome FA Cup finalists Arsenal to Villa Park.

It’s an 8.15 start there.

Two Republic of Ireland internationals are on the hunt for new clubs.

Stoke City last night confirmed the departure of Stephen Ward.

And Millwall have told Aiden O’Brien to go elsewhere for first team football.

RUGBY

The Irish provinces remain coronavirus free after the latest round of testing.

A second batch of tests were conducted at Connacht and Ulster last week, all of which returned negative.

In total, there have been 407 tests conducted so far and not a single positive result.

SNOOKER

Two Cork teenagers are in action as World Championship qualifying gets underway in Sheffield today.

Aaron Hill faces China’s Chen Feilong.

While Youghal’s Ross Bulma goes up against the experienced Rod Lawler.

The first to six frames will progress.